Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Internet fraudster to wash Osun school toilets for eight months
News photo The Punch  - No fewer than five Internet fraudsters have been convicted by both federal and state high courts in Ibadan, Oyo State, and Osogbo, Osun State.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Yahoo boy to wash toilet for eight months The Nation:
Yahoo boy to wash toilet for eight months
CYBER-FRAUD: Yahoo boy to wash toilet for eight months in Osun Ripples Nigeria:
CYBER-FRAUD: Yahoo boy to wash toilet for eight months in Osun
Cyber-Fraud: Yahoo Boy to Wash Toilet for Eight Months in Osun The News Chronicle:
Cyber-Fraud: Yahoo Boy to Wash Toilet for Eight Months in Osun
Internet Fraudster To Wash Osun School Toilets For Eight Months | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Internet Fraudster To Wash Osun School Toilets For Eight Months | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Internet fraudster to wash Osun school toilets for eight months News Breakers:
Internet fraudster to wash Osun school toilets for eight months
Internet fraudster to wash Osun school toilets for eight months Within Nigeria:
Internet fraudster to wash Osun school toilets for eight months


   More Picks
1 I do not mean any harm to them - Singer, Portable apologises for threatening Headies award nominees, retract his statement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Remaining kidnapped railway passengers must be rescued alive – Buhari insists - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
3 No Supreme Court justice without SUV, cars, CJN denies alleged poor welfare - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 Insecurity: Archbishop Chukwuma calls for revolution, Buhari’s resignation - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s Economic Situation Affecting Us, CJN Reacts To Protest Letter By S’Court Justices - Leadership, 23 hours ago
6 "Find him for me please": Davido searches for boy who scored A1 parallel in WAEC - Legit, 3 hours ago
7 Troops of Operation Hadin Kai hands over 2 rescued Chibok girls, 2 children to Borno Govt - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
8 Deceit - Maureen Esisi gives reason she and ex-husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu, went their separate ways after four years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 We demand to know what has become of our training funds - Justices write CJN - Legit, 20 hours ago
10 Lagos Task Force to crush 250 power bikes, despatch motorcycles for violating traffic rules - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info