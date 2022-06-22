Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Two kidnapped Chibok girls freed in Nigeria after eight years
Legit  - Nigerian troops have found two former schoolgirls who were abducted by Boko Haram jihadists eight years ago, the military said Tuesday, freeing some of the last victims of the 2014 Chibok abduction.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Two kidnapped Chibok girls freed after eight years The Guardian:
Two kidnapped Chibok girls freed after eight years
Military troops rescue two abducted Chibok schoolgirls National Accord:
Military troops rescue two abducted Chibok schoolgirls
Eight years after, troops rescue two Chibok schoolgirls with sons in Borno The Street Journal:
Eight years after, troops rescue two Chibok schoolgirls with sons in Borno
Africa News:
Nigeria: Army finds two 'Chibok girls' eight years later
Two more abducted Chibok girls freed in Nigeria, military says News Breakers:
Two more abducted Chibok girls freed in Nigeria, military says


   More Picks
1 "He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Terrorists Have Taken Over Forests In Nigeria, Akeredolu Says Has He Calls For International Help | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Deceit - Maureen Esisi gives reason she and ex-husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu, went their separate ways after four years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 EFCC arraigns ex-Deputy Comptroller of Correctional Service for N8.7m land scam - The Punch, 14 hours ago
5 Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
6 Bill Cosby found liable in 47 year-old sexual assault case - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
7 Osun 2022: APC to inaugurate 86-member campaign council Thursday - The Punch, 22 hours ago
8 Nigerian tech Start-up wins $10,000 at Commonwealth Youth Forum in Kigali - The News Guru, 11 hours ago
9 "Find him for me please": Davido searches for boy who scored A1 parallel in WAEC - Legit, 11 hours ago
10 2023: C/River will deliver votes for Tinubu – Ayade - The Nation, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info