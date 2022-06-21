Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu to be buried in Abia this Saturday
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The remains of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, will be buried on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Abia State.
The ‘Ekwueme’ singer died on April 8, 2022, amid widespread al
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi To Be Buried In Abia Saturday
Hope for Nigeria:
Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi To Be Buried In Abia Saturday
News Breakers:
Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi To Be Buried In Abia Saturday
Gist Reel:
Late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu to be buried on Saturday, June 25, in Abia State
Tori News:
Late Osinachi Nwachukwu To Be Buried In Abia This Saturday
More Picks
1
Heartwarming video of Liberian President, George Weah, participating in Kizz Daniel's Buga challenge -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
“My first love”: Iyabo Ojo pens touching message to son Festus on 23rd birthday -
Legit,
22 hours ago
3
EFCC arraigns ex-Deputy Comptroller of Correctional Service for N8.7m land scam -
The Punch,
3 hours ago
4
Remaining kidnapped railway passengers must be rescued alive – Buhari insists -
News Diary Online,
18 hours ago
5
No Supreme Court justice without SUV, cars, CJN denies alleged poor welfare -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
6
Insecurity: Archbishop Chukwuma calls for revolution, Buhari’s resignation -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
I do not mean any harm to them - Singer, Portable apologises for threatening Headies award nominees, retract his statement -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
Nigeria’s Economic Situation Affecting Us, CJN Reacts To Protest Letter By S’Court Justices -
Leadership,
20 hours ago
9
Trouble In APC As Adamu Claims Lawan Contested Yobe North Senatorial Primary -
Naija News,
23 hours ago
10
We demand to know what has become of our training funds - Justices write CJN -
Legit,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...