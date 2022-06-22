Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Adamawa man stabs his friend to death after the deceased demanded for the N1500 he owed him
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A middle age man, Aliyu Hammanseyo, of Mubi North Local Government Area, Adamawa State has been remanded in prison custody for allegedly stabbing his friend, Bilham Babangida, to death over N1, 50
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Adamawa Resident Stabs Friend To Death Over N1500 Debt
The Trent:
Man Stabbed To Death By Friend For Demanding Payment Of N1,500 Debt
News Breakers:
Adamawa Resident Stabs Friend To Death Over N1500 Debt
Within Nigeria:
Adamawa man stabs friend to death for demanding payment of N1500 debt
Tori News:
Man Stabs His Friend To Death After The Deceased Demanded For The N1500 He Owed Him
More Picks
1
"He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Davido awards 5 years scholarship to Ghanaian student, Morro Suleyman who scored A1 parallel in his WAEC exams -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
4
Bill Cosby found liable in 47 year-old sexual assault case - P.M. News -
PM News,
24 hours ago
5
PENGASSAN gives reason for fuel scarcity in Nigeria -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
6
Nigerian tech Start-up wins $10,000 at Commonwealth Youth Forum in Kigali -
The News Guru,
16 hours ago
7
States to lose N19bn in oil, gas revenues in 2022 – World Bank -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
8
Landlord, two children killed as gunmen open fire on provision store in Delta -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate/ Black Market Rate Today, 22nd June, 2022 -
Gist Lovers,
15 hours ago
10
Late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu to be buried in Abia this Saturday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...