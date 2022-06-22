Post News
"Find him for me please": Davido searches for boy who scored A1 parallel in WAEC
Legit
- Davido went on a manhunt for a young Ghanaian brilliant boy, Suleyman Morro who did excellently well in his WAEC examinations, Nigerians have commended him.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Davido seeks to locate less privileged boy who scored all As in WAEC
Correct NG:
Davido seeks to locate less privileged boy who scored all As in WAEC
Oyo Gist:
Singer, Davido Indicates Interest In Helping A Young Boy Who Scored Parallel A’s In His WAEC
Naija on Point:
Davido seeks to locate less privileged boy who scored all As in WAEC
First Reports:
Davido searches for boy who scored parallel A1 in WAEC but has been home since 2021 — First Reports
Mp3 Bullet:
Davido searches for boy who scored A1 parallel in WACE but has been home since 2021
Gist Reel:
Davido goes in search of boy who scored A1 parallel in his WAEC exams but has been home since 2021
Olajide TV:
Davido goes in search of boy who scored A1 parallel in his WAEC exams but has been home since 2021
Gist Lovers:
We rise by lifting other: Davido goes in search of boy who scored parallel A1 in his WAEC but has been home since 2021
More Picks
1
Last I checked I signed no divorce papers - Maureen Esisi reveals she and actor Blossom Chukwujekwu are not divorced -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
Commercial bus operators hike fares as fuel scarcity lingers in Lagos — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
21 hours ago
3
I do not mean any harm to them - Singer, Portable apologises for threatening Headies award nominees, retract his statement -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
“My first love”: Iyabo Ojo pens touching message to son Festus on 23rd birthday -
Legit,
24 hours ago
5
Trouble In APC As Adamu Claims Lawan Contested Yobe North Senatorial Primary -
Naija News,
1 day ago
6
Singer Portable 'weds' lover at child's naming ceremony -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
7
Remaining kidnapped railway passengers must be rescued alive – Buhari insists -
News Diary Online,
20 hours ago
8
Why I dumped APGA for Labour Party – Victor Umeh -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
9
No Supreme Court justice without SUV, cars, CJN denies alleged poor welfare -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
10
Insecurity: Archbishop Chukwuma calls for revolution, Buhari’s resignation -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
