Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Nigerian Army has denied report that late Major Udiandeye Jeremiah Udiadenye committed suicide because he was being court martialed.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide
The Sun:
Late Maj Udiandeye had unblemished career, never court-martialed – Army
Point Blank News:
Nigerian Army Speaks On Major Who Committed Suicide
News Diary Online:
Late Maj. Udiandeye has unblemished career, never court martialed – Army
Society Gazette Nigeria:
Nigerian Army releases statement on Major who committed suicide
Nigerian Eye:
Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide
Olajide TV:
“He had an unblemished career” – Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide
Global Upfront:
One Month After Alleged Suicide, Army Says Major UJ Udiadenye “Had An Unblemished Career, Never Faced Court Martial”
Politics Nigeria:
Nigerian Army releases statement on Major who committed suicide
Naija News:
Nigerian Army Confirms Top Commanding Officer Committed Suicide, Denies It’s Because Of Court Martial
Tori News:
Top Army Officer Commits Suicide, Nigerian Army Reacts (Photo)
More Picks
1
Singer Portable ties the knot with his babymama, Omobewaji at his child's naming ceremony (Photos and Video) - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Last I checked I signed no divorce papers - Maureen Esisi reveals she and actor Blossom Chukwujekwu are not divorced -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
I do not mean any harm to them - Singer, Portable apologises for threatening Headies award nominees, retract his statement -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
"He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
5
"Find him for me please": Davido searches for boy who scored A1 parallel in WAEC -
Legit,
4 hours ago
6
Commercial bus operators hike fares as fuel scarcity lingers in Lagos — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
24 hours ago
7
Remaining kidnapped railway passengers must be rescued alive – Buhari insists -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
8
Why I dumped APGA for Labour Party – Victor Umeh -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
9
No Supreme Court justice without SUV, cars, CJN denies alleged poor welfare -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
10
Internet Fraud: Nigerian Final-Year Undergraduate Sentenced, To Wash Toilet For Eight Months -
Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago
