Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Police Arrest Pastor, Son In Abuja Over Female Corpse Dumped By River
Sahara Reporters  - A source told Daily Trust on Tuesday that the pastor and his son were arrested after a tricycle rider approached the police and told them that he conveyed the three sacks used in concealing the remains of the victim and those of the animals.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Pastor and son arrested in Abuja over female corpse dumped in river Linda Ikeji Blog:
Pastor and son arrested in Abuja over female corpse dumped in river
CKN Nigeria:
Police Arrest Pastor, Son Over Female Corpse Dumped Near Abuja River
Police arrest Abuja pastor, son over woman’s mutilated body dumped by river The Street Journal:
Police arrest Abuja pastor, son over woman’s mutilated body dumped by river
Nigerian Police Arrest Pastor, Son In Abuja Over Female Corpse Dumped By River News Breakers:
Nigerian Police Arrest Pastor, Son In Abuja Over Female Corpse Dumped By River
Nigerian Police Arrest Pastor And His Son In Abuja Over Female Corpse Dumped By River Tori News:
Nigerian Police Arrest Pastor And His Son In Abuja Over Female Corpse Dumped By River


   More Picks
1 "He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
3 PENGASSAN gives reason for fuel scarcity in Nigeria - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
4 Nigerian tech Start-up wins $10,000 at Commonwealth Youth Forum in Kigali - The News Guru, 17 hours ago
5 Landlord, two children killed as gunmen open fire on provision store in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate/ Black Market Rate Today, 22nd June, 2022 - Gist Lovers, 17 hours ago
7 Late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu to be buried in Abia this Saturday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Police arrests Tricycle operator who allegedly robbed and raped his passenger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Nigeria suffering from glycogen storage disease – Dunamis pastor, Enenche - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 ‘You’re a disgrace, uninformed liar’ – IPOB attacks Buhari over pipeline vandalism comment - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info