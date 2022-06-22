Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Al-Makura: Why Northern progressives supported Tinubu
News photo The Nation  - Former Nasarawa State Governor Tanko Al-Makura yesterday said many progressive Northern elite worked hard to ensure that  Asiwaju Bola’s Tinubu clinched the All Progressives Congress(APC) presidential ticket because of his contributions to the ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Why Tinubu is best for Nigeria – Al-Makura Daily Post:
2023: Why Tinubu is best for Nigeria – Al-Makura
Tinubu best for Nigeria, says Al-Makura Pulse Nigeria:
Tinubu best for Nigeria, says Al-Makura
Tinubu best for Nigeria, says Al-Makura News Diary Online:
Tinubu best for Nigeria, says Al-Makura
What Al-Makura said about APC flag bearer Tinubu - P.M. News PM News:
What Al-Makura said about APC flag bearer Tinubu - P.M. News
2023: Why Tinubu is best for Nigeria – Al-Makura Nigerian Eye:
2023: Why Tinubu is best for Nigeria – Al-Makura
Tinubu best for Nigeria, says Al-Makura News Verge:
Tinubu best for Nigeria, says Al-Makura
Why Nigerians Should Elect Tinubu As President – Senator Al Makura ODU News:
Why Nigerians Should Elect Tinubu As President – Senator Al Makura
Tinubu best for Nigeria, says Al-Makura Sundiata Post:
Tinubu best for Nigeria, says Al-Makura
#Tinubu Best For Nigeria, Says Umaru Al-Makura The Genius Media:
#Tinubu Best For Nigeria, Says Umaru Al-Makura
2023: Why Nigerians Should Vote For Tinubu – Al-Makura Naija News:
2023: Why Nigerians Should Vote For Tinubu – Al-Makura
2023: Al-Makura reveals why Tinubu is the best for Nigeria Kemi Filani Blog:
2023: Al-Makura reveals why Tinubu is the best for Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Last I checked I signed no divorce papers - Maureen Esisi reveals she and actor Blossom Chukwujekwu are not divorced - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Commercial bus operators hike fares as fuel scarcity lingers in Lagos — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 21 hours ago
3 I do not mean any harm to them - Singer, Portable apologises for threatening Headies award nominees, retract his statement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 “My first love”: Iyabo Ojo pens touching message to son Festus on 23rd birthday - Legit, 24 hours ago
5 Trouble In APC As Adamu Claims Lawan Contested Yobe North Senatorial Primary - Naija News, 1 day ago
6 Singer Portable 'weds' lover at child's naming ceremony - The Punch, 15 hours ago
7 Remaining kidnapped railway passengers must be rescued alive – Buhari insists - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
8 Why I dumped APGA for Labour Party – Victor Umeh - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 No Supreme Court justice without SUV, cars, CJN denies alleged poor welfare - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 Insecurity: Archbishop Chukwuma calls for revolution, Buhari’s resignation - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info