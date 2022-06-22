Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Kwara State-born adventurer who disclosed this in an interview with Arise TV on Tuesday, said that his plan is to accomplish his adventurous mission no later than 2024.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘I want to ride from Lagos to Israel, my destination is Everest’ – Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju Vanguard News:
‘I want to ride from Lagos to Israel, my destination is Everest’ – Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju
Nigerian London-Lagos biker, Adeyanju set to embark on another trip to Israel Top Naija:
Nigerian London-Lagos biker, Adeyanju set to embark on another trip to Israel
Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju to embark on another trip to Israel National Accord:
Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju to embark on another trip to Israel
Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel City Mirror News:
Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel
‘I want to ride from Lagos to Israel, my destination is Everest’ – Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju People n Politics:
‘I want to ride from Lagos to Israel, my destination is Everest’ – Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju
“I want to ride from Lagos to Israel, my destination is Everest”– Nigerian man who rode from London-Lagos prepares for next journey Gist Lovers:
“I want to ride from Lagos to Israel, my destination is Everest”– Nigerian man who rode from London-Lagos prepares for next journey
Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel Tori News:
Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel
National Daily:
London-to-Lagos biker, Adeyanju sets eyes on another destination


   More Picks
1 Singer Portable ties the knot with his babymama, Omobewaji at his child's naming ceremony (Photos and Video) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Last I checked I signed no divorce papers - Maureen Esisi reveals she and actor Blossom Chukwujekwu are not divorced - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 I do not mean any harm to them - Singer, Portable apologises for threatening Headies award nominees, retract his statement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 "He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 "Find him for me please": Davido searches for boy who scored A1 parallel in WAEC - Legit, 4 hours ago
6 Commercial bus operators hike fares as fuel scarcity lingers in Lagos — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 24 hours ago
7 Remaining kidnapped railway passengers must be rescued alive – Buhari insists - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
8 Why I dumped APGA for Labour Party – Victor Umeh - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 No Supreme Court justice without SUV, cars, CJN denies alleged poor welfare - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 Internet Fraud: Nigerian Final-Year Undergraduate Sentenced, To Wash Toilet For Eight Months - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info