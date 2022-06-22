20 missing Chibok girls still in Sambisa Forest - Rescued girls — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian - Mary Dauda and Hauwa Joseph, the two rescued girls abducted from the GGSS Chibok in Borno in 2014, have revealed that more than 20 missing others are still in Gazuwa camp in Sambisa Forest, eight years after being kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents.



