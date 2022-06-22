Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


VIDEO: "I don't tell Don Jazzy how I love him enough" - Rema on Afrobeats Podcast
Not Just OK  - Afrobeats and Afrorave star Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema stopped by Adesope (Shopsydoo) Olajide‘s Afrobeats Podcast studio...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"I love Jazzy, I don Legit:
"I love Jazzy, I don't really tell him this often." - Rema. Rema shares how Don Jazzy believes in him and gives him the freedom to express himself in the studio.
Don Jazzy reacts to Rema statement about what he thinks of him Mp3 Bullet:
Don Jazzy reacts to Rema statement about what he thinks of him
I Love Don Jazzy So Much, I Don’t Think I Tell Him Enough – Rema Says, Don Jazzy Reacts Naija on Point:
I Love Don Jazzy So Much, I Don’t Think I Tell Him Enough – Rema Says, Don Jazzy Reacts
I Always Learn Things From Rema – Don Jazzy Talk Glitz:
I Always Learn Things From Rema – Don Jazzy
I Love Don Jazzy So Much, I Don’t Think I Tell Him Enough – Rema (Video) Tori News:
I Love Don Jazzy So Much, I Don’t Think I Tell Him Enough – Rema (Video)


   More Picks
1 "He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Terrorists Have Taken Over Forests In Nigeria, Akeredolu Says Has He Calls For International Help | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 12 hours ago
3 EFCC arraigns ex-Deputy Comptroller of Correctional Service for N8.7m land scam - The Punch, 16 hours ago
4 Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
5 Bill Cosby found liable in 47 year-old sexual assault case - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
6 Nigerian tech Start-up wins $10,000 at Commonwealth Youth Forum in Kigali - The News Guru, 13 hours ago
7 "Find him for me please": Davido searches for boy who scored A1 parallel in WAEC - Legit, 12 hours ago
8 Landlord, two children killed as gunmen open fire on provision store in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu to be buried in Abia this Saturday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Court orders forfeiture of Sambo Dasuki son’s Abuja property to FG - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info