YouTube Now Accepting Applications for 2023 Black Voices Fund Class – TechEconomy.ng
Tech Economy  - YouTube has announced that applications for its Black Voices Fund, Class of 2023, are now available.

8 hours ago
   More Picks
1 "He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Terrorists Have Taken Over Forests In Nigeria, Akeredolu Says Has He Calls For International Help | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 12 hours ago
3 EFCC arraigns ex-Deputy Comptroller of Correctional Service for N8.7m land scam - The Punch, 16 hours ago
4 Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
5 Bill Cosby found liable in 47 year-old sexual assault case - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
6 Nigerian tech Start-up wins $10,000 at Commonwealth Youth Forum in Kigali - The News Guru, 13 hours ago
7 "Find him for me please": Davido searches for boy who scored A1 parallel in WAEC - Legit, 12 hours ago
8 Landlord, two children killed as gunmen open fire on provision store in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu to be buried in Abia this Saturday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Court orders forfeiture of Sambo Dasuki son’s Abuja property to FG - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
