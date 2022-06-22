Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Court orders forfeiture of Sambo Dasuki son’s Abuja property to FG
Daily Post
- A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered a temporary forfeiture of a N90 million worth of property linked to Abubakar Dasuki, son of former
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Court Orders Forfeiture Of Sambo Dasuki Son’s Abuja Property To Federal Government
Pulse Nigeria:
Court orders interim forfeiture of Sambo Dasuki son’s Abuja property
The Street Journal:
Court orders interim forfeiture of ex-NSA, Sambo Dasuki son’s N90m property to FG
PM News:
Court orders forfeiture of Dasuki son’s property to FG - P.M. News
Nigerian Eye:
Court orders forfeiture of Sambo Dasuki son’s Abuja property to FG
The Will:
Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of Dasuki Son’s Property To FG
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Court Orders Forfeiture Of Sambo Dasuki Son’s Abuja Property To FG
News Breakers:
Court orders forfeiture of Dasuki son’s property to FG
Tori News:
Court Orders Forfeiture Of Sambo Dasuki’s Son’s Abuja Property To FG
More Picks
1
"He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
Terrorists Have Taken Over Forests In Nigeria, Akeredolu Says Has He Calls For International Help | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
12 hours ago
3
EFCC arraigns ex-Deputy Comptroller of Correctional Service for N8.7m land scam -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
4
Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
5
Bill Cosby found liable in 47 year-old sexual assault case - P.M. News -
PM News,
21 hours ago
6
Nigerian tech Start-up wins $10,000 at Commonwealth Youth Forum in Kigali -
The News Guru,
13 hours ago
7
"Find him for me please": Davido searches for boy who scored A1 parallel in WAEC -
Legit,
12 hours ago
8
Landlord, two children killed as gunmen open fire on provision store in Delta -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
9
Late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu to be buried in Abia this Saturday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
10
Court orders forfeiture of Sambo Dasuki son’s Abuja property to FG -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...