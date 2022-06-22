Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

How I Was Forcefully Married To Boko Haram Since 2014, Escaped From Camp – Chibok Schoolgirl
Sahara Reporters  - Hauwa escaped from the Boko Haram camp in Gazuwa during a massive incursion of the troops of the Nigerian Army into the location on June 12.

1 "He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Singer Portable ties the knot with his babymama, Omobewaji at his child's naming ceremony (Photos and Video) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Last I checked I signed no divorce papers - Maureen Esisi reveals she and actor Blossom Chukwujekwu are not divorced - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 I do not mean any harm to them - Singer, Portable apologises for threatening Headies award nominees, retract his statement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 "Find him for me please": Davido searches for boy who scored A1 parallel in WAEC - Legit, 6 hours ago
7 Late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu to be buried in Abia this Saturday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Terrorists building hideouts in Kwara, Niger States - Senate alerts military - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Buhari Appoints Abdullahi Bala, Executive Secretary, Nigeria Police Trust Fund - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 Sadio Mane in Munich ahead €41 million move from Liverpool - The Nation, 23 hours ago
