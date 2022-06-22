2023: Research into heartbeat of Nigerians, Kumuyi advises politicians

2023: Research into heartbeat of Nigerians, Kumuyi advises politicians



General superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has advised Nigerian political leaders to consult widely and ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online2023: Research into heartbeat of Nigerians, Kumuyi advises politiciansGeneral superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has advised Nigerian political leaders to consult widely and ...



News Credibility Score: 99%