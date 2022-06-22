Food prices on steady increase since May – NBS — Daily Nigerian

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
"He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
2
|
Davido awards 5 years scholarship to Ghanaian student, Morro Suleyman who scored A1 parallel in his WAEC exams - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
3
|
Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel - Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
|
4
|
Bill Cosby found liable in 47 year-old sexual assault case - P.M. News - PM News,
24 hours ago
|
5
|
PENGASSAN gives reason for fuel scarcity in Nigeria - Daily Post,
8 hours ago
|
6
|
Nigerian tech Start-up wins $10,000 at Commonwealth Youth Forum in Kigali - The News Guru,
16 hours ago
|
7
|
States to lose N19bn in oil, gas revenues in 2022 – World Bank - The Punch,
23 hours ago
|
8
|
Landlord, two children killed as gunmen open fire on provision store in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
9
|
Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate/ Black Market Rate Today, 22nd June, 2022 - Gist Lovers,
15 hours ago
|
10
|
Late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu to be buried in Abia this Saturday - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago