Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate confirms Gabriel Longpet as INEC REC for Plateau
News photo Daily Post  - The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Dr. Hale Gabriel Longpet (Plateau) as Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senate confirms Longpet as INEC REC Premium Times:
Senate confirms Longpet as INEC REC
Senate confirms Gabriel Longpet as INEC REC PM News:
Senate confirms Gabriel Longpet as INEC REC
Senate confirms Longpet as INEC REC Prompt News:
Senate confirms Longpet as INEC REC
Senate confirms Longpet as INEC REC News Diary Online:
Senate confirms Longpet as INEC REC
Senate confirms Longpet as INEC REC Pulse Nigeria:
Senate confirms Longpet as INEC REC


   More Picks
1 "He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Terrorists Have Taken Over Forests In Nigeria, Akeredolu Says Has He Calls For International Help | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Deceit - Maureen Esisi gives reason she and ex-husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu, went their separate ways after four years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 EFCC arraigns ex-Deputy Comptroller of Correctional Service for N8.7m land scam - The Punch, 14 hours ago
5 Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
6 Bill Cosby found liable in 47 year-old sexual assault case - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
7 Nigerian tech Start-up wins $10,000 at Commonwealth Youth Forum in Kigali - The News Guru, 11 hours ago
8 "Find him for me please": Davido searches for boy who scored A1 parallel in WAEC - Legit, 11 hours ago
9 2023: C/River will deliver votes for Tinubu – Ayade - The Nation, 1 day ago
10 Landlord, two children killed as gunmen open fire on provision store in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info