“I want to ride from Lagos to Israel, my destination is Everest” – Biker, Kunle Adeyanju prepares for next journey

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Popular adventurer, Kunle Adeyanju has disclosed that he’s set to hit the road again to embark on a journey of thousands of miles with his power bike. The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogPopular adventurer, Kunle Adeyanju has disclosed that he’s set to hit the road again to embark on a journey of thousands of miles with his power bike.



News Credibility Score: 99%