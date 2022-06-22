Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police, vigilante kill two terrorists in Katsina community
News photo The Punch  - A joint security team made up of the Nigeria Police Force and vigilante in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State has killed two terrorists during a shootout with terrorists at Sabon Dawa village in the council.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

