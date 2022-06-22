Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Landlord, two children killed as gunmen open fire on provision store in Delta
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Gunmen suspected to be hired assassins have killed a man and two children in Sapele, Delta State. According to Nigerian Tribune, the unknown gunmen opened fire on people sitting and buying items in a provision store along Shell Road in Sapele on ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

