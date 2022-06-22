Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Portable engages in fierce street fight few hours after wedding (Video)
Gist Reel  - Controversial singer, Portable Omolalomi has been spotted engaging in a fierce bout with some individuals a few hours after his wedding.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Portable Engages In Fierce Street Fight Few Hours After Wedding (Video) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Portable Engages In Fierce Street Fight Few Hours After Wedding (Video)
Portable engages in street fight few hours after wedding (Video) Top Naija:
Portable engages in street fight few hours after wedding (Video)
Portable gets involved in fierce street fight few hours after wedding Mp3 Bullet:
Portable gets involved in fierce street fight few hours after wedding
Portable Seen Fighting Hours Following His Wedding, After His Aide ‘Killed’ Bikeman [Video] Kanyi Daily:
Portable Seen Fighting Hours Following His Wedding, After His Aide ‘Killed’ Bikeman [Video]
Portable Engages In Fierce Street Fight Few Hours After His Wedding (Video) Tori News:
Portable Engages In Fierce Street Fight Few Hours After His Wedding (Video)


   More Picks
1 PENGASSAN gives reason for fuel scarcity in Nigeria - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Police arrests Tricycle operator who allegedly robbed and raped his passenger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 (Video) President Muhammadu Buhari presides over FEC meeting at State House, Presidential Villa Abuja. - TVC News, 21 hours ago
4 Davido offers full university scholarship to brilliant boy who scored A1 parallel in his WAEC - Legit, 16 hours ago
5 Money laundering: Court revokes Mompha’s bail, orders arrest - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 Nigerian Universities’ Senior Staff Union, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, Extend Strike By Two Months - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
7 2023: Research into heartbeat of Nigerians, Kumuyi advises politicians - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
8 Landlord, two children killed as gunmen open fire on provision store in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Court orders forfeiture of Sambo Dasuki son’s Abuja property to FG - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 I can’t love another man except you – Temi Otedola gushes over Mr Eazi - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info