Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ASUU'll call off strike soon, says Ngige
News photo The Punch  - The Federal Government on Wednesday said the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities would soon be called off.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

ASUU’ll Call Off Strike Soon, Says Ngige Information Nigeria:
ASUU’ll Call Off Strike Soon, Says Ngige
ASUU’ll call off strike soon, says Ngige Nigerian Eye:
ASUU’ll call off strike soon, says Ngige
ASUU will call off strike soon, says Ngige Within Nigeria:
ASUU will call off strike soon, says Ngige
ASUU’ll call off strike soon, says Ngige News Breakers:
ASUU’ll call off strike soon, says Ngige
ASUU Will Call Off Strike Soon - Ngige Gives Update Tori News:
ASUU Will Call Off Strike Soon - Ngige Gives Update


   More Picks
1 "He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Davido awards 5 years scholarship to Ghanaian student, Morro Suleyman who scored A1 parallel in his WAEC exams - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Terrorists Have Taken Over Forests In Nigeria, Akeredolu Says Has He Calls For International Help | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 Bill Cosby found liable in 47 year-old sexual assault case - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
6 PENGASSAN gives reason for fuel scarcity in Nigeria - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
7 Nigerian tech Start-up wins $10,000 at Commonwealth Youth Forum in Kigali - The News Guru, 14 hours ago
8 Court orders forfeiture of Sambo Dasuki son’s Abuja property to FG - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 States to lose N19bn in oil, gas revenues in 2022 – World Bank - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 Landlord, two children killed as gunmen open fire on provision store in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info