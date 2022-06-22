Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG opens employment, job creation Portal for unemployed
News photo Vanguard News  - FG opens employment, job creation Portal for unemployed

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Unemployment: FEC okays opening of job vacancies portal Nigerian Tribune:
Unemployment: FEC okays opening of job vacancies portal
FG approves opening of employment, job creation portals for unemployed The Street Journal:
FG approves opening of employment, job creation portals for unemployed
FG Opens Employment And Job Creation Portal The Will:
FG Opens Employment And Job Creation Portal
FG Finally Opens Employment, Job Creation Portal For Unemployed Nigerians Nigeria Breaking News:
FG Finally Opens Employment, Job Creation Portal For Unemployed Nigerians


   More Picks
1 "He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
3 PENGASSAN gives reason for fuel scarcity in Nigeria - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
4 Nigerian tech Start-up wins $10,000 at Commonwealth Youth Forum in Kigali - The News Guru, 17 hours ago
5 Landlord, two children killed as gunmen open fire on provision store in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate/ Black Market Rate Today, 22nd June, 2022 - Gist Lovers, 17 hours ago
7 Late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu to be buried in Abia this Saturday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Police arrests Tricycle operator who allegedly robbed and raped his passenger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Nigeria suffering from glycogen storage disease – Dunamis pastor, Enenche - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 ‘You’re a disgrace, uninformed liar’ – IPOB attacks Buhari over pipeline vandalism comment - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info