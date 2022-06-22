Aina: No Regrets Leaving Torino To Play For Super Eagles At AFCON

Aina featured regularly for Torino during the first half of the campaign, but confined to the bench following his ... Complete Sports - Ola Aina says he has no regrets leaving Torino to represent Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations early this year in Cameroon.Aina featured regularly for Torino during the first half of the campaign, but confined to the bench following his ...



News Credibility Score: 99%