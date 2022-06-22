Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Hijab: Muslim students ask Lagos to issue circular on Supreme Court ruling
News photo Daily Trust  - Muslim students under the aegis of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos Area Unit have appealed to the State Government to urgently issue a circular on last Friday’s verdict of the Supreme Court approving the use of hijab in public ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

