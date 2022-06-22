Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer, Kizz Daniel releases colorful video for his hit track with Tekno, Buga (Lo Lo Lo) (WATCH)
News photo Yaba Left Online  - The much anticipated visuals for the chart topping music track by sensational Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, Buga has finally been released, much to the delight of the singer’s fans and lovers of the music.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

VIDEO: Kizz Daniel, Tekno Release The Music Video for ‘Buga’ Not Just OK:
VIDEO: Kizz Daniel, Tekno Release The Music Video for ‘Buga’
Singer, Kizz Daniel releases colorful video for his hit track with Tekno, Buga (Lo Lo Lo) (WATCH) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Singer, Kizz Daniel releases colorful video for his hit track with Tekno, Buga (Lo Lo Lo) (WATCH)
Kizz Daniel & Tekno Drop Colorful Music Video For ‘Buga’ – WATCH Naija on Point:
Kizz Daniel & Tekno Drop Colorful Music Video For ‘Buga’ – WATCH
Singer, Kizz Daniel releases colorful video for his hit track with Tekno, Buga (Lo Lo Lo) (WATCH) Naija Parrot:
Singer, Kizz Daniel releases colorful video for his hit track with Tekno, Buga (Lo Lo Lo) (WATCH)
Kizz Daniel Drops Visuals To “Buga” Featuring Tekno Miles News Breakers:
Kizz Daniel Drops Visuals To “Buga” Featuring Tekno Miles
Kizz Daniel Releases Sensational New Visuals To Hit Track Style Rave:
Kizz Daniel Releases Sensational New Visuals To Hit Track 'Buga' Ft. Tekno Miles


   More Picks
1 "He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Davido awards 5 years scholarship to Ghanaian student, Morro Suleyman who scored A1 parallel in his WAEC exams - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Terrorists Have Taken Over Forests In Nigeria, Akeredolu Says Has He Calls For International Help | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 Bill Cosby found liable in 47 year-old sexual assault case - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
6 PENGASSAN gives reason for fuel scarcity in Nigeria - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
7 Nigerian tech Start-up wins $10,000 at Commonwealth Youth Forum in Kigali - The News Guru, 14 hours ago
8 Court orders forfeiture of Sambo Dasuki son’s Abuja property to FG - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 States to lose N19bn in oil, gas revenues in 2022 – World Bank - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 Landlord, two children killed as gunmen open fire on provision store in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info