Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police arrests Tricycle operator who allegedly robbed and raped his passenger
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Men of Ogun State police command on June 20 arrested a 22-year-old tricycle operator,  Rasaq Tahoeed, for allegedly robbing and raping his female passenger(name withh

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ogun tricycle operator arrested for alleged rape of passenger The Punch:
Ogun tricycle operator arrested for alleged rape of passenger
Tricycle operator rapes, robs passenger at gunpoint in Ogun Vanguard News:
Tricycle operator rapes, robs passenger at gunpoint in Ogun
Tricycle operator robs, rapes female passenger at gunpoint in Ogun Daily Post:
Tricycle operator robs, rapes female passenger at gunpoint in Ogun
Tricycle operator rapes, robs passenger at gunpoint — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Tricycle operator rapes, robs passenger at gunpoint — Daily Nigerian
Tricycle operator rapes, robs passenger at gunpoint in Ogun Pulse Nigeria:
Tricycle operator rapes, robs passenger at gunpoint in Ogun
Ogun tricycle operator arrested for alleged rape of passenger News Breakers:
Ogun tricycle operator arrested for alleged rape of passenger
Tricycle Rider Robs, R*pes Female Passenger At Gunpoint In Ogun Tori News:
Tricycle Rider Robs, R*pes Female Passenger At Gunpoint In Ogun


   More Picks
1 "He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Terrorists Have Taken Over Forests In Nigeria, Akeredolu Says Has He Calls For International Help | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 12 hours ago
3 EFCC arraigns ex-Deputy Comptroller of Correctional Service for N8.7m land scam - The Punch, 16 hours ago
4 Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
5 Bill Cosby found liable in 47 year-old sexual assault case - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
6 Nigerian tech Start-up wins $10,000 at Commonwealth Youth Forum in Kigali - The News Guru, 13 hours ago
7 "Find him for me please": Davido searches for boy who scored A1 parallel in WAEC - Legit, 12 hours ago
8 Landlord, two children killed as gunmen open fire on provision store in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu to be buried in Abia this Saturday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Court orders forfeiture of Sambo Dasuki son’s Abuja property to FG - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info