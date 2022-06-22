Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tragedy in Ondo as flood sweeps away Secondary School Student
Vanguard News  - A Junior Secondary school student of St Carmel Girls School, lkare- Akoko, in Akoko North East council area of Ondo state, Motunrayo John, has reportedly been swept away by flood.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Flood sweeps away junior school student in Ondo The Punch:
Flood sweeps away junior school student in Ondo
Flood sweeps away JSS student in Ondo Nigerian Tribune:
Flood sweeps away JSS student in Ondo
Flood sweeps away junior secondary school student in Ondo Yaba Left Online:
Flood sweeps away junior secondary school student in Ondo
Flood Sweeps Away Junior School Student In Ondo | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Flood Sweeps Away Junior School Student In Ondo | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Flood sweeps away junior school student in Ondo Within Nigeria:
Flood sweeps away junior school student in Ondo
Tears As Heavy Flood Sweeps Away Student In Ondo Naija News:
Tears As Heavy Flood Sweeps Away Student In Ondo


   More Picks
1 "He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Terrorists Have Taken Over Forests In Nigeria, Akeredolu Says Has He Calls For International Help | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Deceit - Maureen Esisi gives reason she and ex-husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu, went their separate ways after four years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 EFCC arraigns ex-Deputy Comptroller of Correctional Service for N8.7m land scam - The Punch, 14 hours ago
5 Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
6 Bill Cosby found liable in 47 year-old sexual assault case - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
7 Nigerian tech Start-up wins $10,000 at Commonwealth Youth Forum in Kigali - The News Guru, 11 hours ago
8 "Find him for me please": Davido searches for boy who scored A1 parallel in WAEC - Legit, 11 hours ago
9 2023: C/River will deliver votes for Tinubu – Ayade - The Nation, 1 day ago
10 Landlord, two children killed as gunmen open fire on provision store in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info