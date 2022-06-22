Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ASUU Strike Will Be Resolved Soon, Ngige Assures Nigerians
Channels Television  - The Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige says the Federal Government has been meeting with the Academic Union of Universities (ASUU) over its lingering strike and assured Nigerians that the dispute with the lecturers will be resolved soon. 

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 "He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Terrorists Have Taken Over Forests In Nigeria, Akeredolu Says Has He Calls For International Help | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 12 hours ago
3 EFCC arraigns ex-Deputy Comptroller of Correctional Service for N8.7m land scam - The Punch, 16 hours ago
4 Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
5 Bill Cosby found liable in 47 year-old sexual assault case - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
6 Nigerian tech Start-up wins $10,000 at Commonwealth Youth Forum in Kigali - The News Guru, 13 hours ago
7 "Find him for me please": Davido searches for boy who scored A1 parallel in WAEC - Legit, 12 hours ago
8 Landlord, two children killed as gunmen open fire on provision store in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu to be buried in Abia this Saturday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Court orders forfeiture of Sambo Dasuki son’s Abuja property to FG - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
