Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate Passes PPP Regulatory Bill, Chartered Electrical Institute Bills
Inside Business Nigeria  - The Senate has passed the Public-Private Partnership Regulatory Commission Bill, 2022.Also passed was the Chartered Institute of Electrical a

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senate Passes Bill To Establish Chartered Institute Of Electrical Electronic Engineering Leadership:
Senate Passes Bill To Establish Chartered Institute Of Electrical Electronic Engineering
Senate passes Public Private Partnership Regulatory Commission Bill Daily Post:
Senate passes Public Private Partnership Regulatory Commission Bill
Senate passes Public Private Partnership Regulatory Commission Bill, one other The Eagle Online:
Senate passes Public Private Partnership Regulatory Commission Bill, one other
Senate passes Public Private Partnership Regulatory Commission Bill Pulse Nigeria:
Senate passes Public Private Partnership Regulatory Commission Bill


   More Picks
1 "He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
3 Landlord, two children killed as gunmen open fire on provision store in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 PENGASSAN gives reason for fuel scarcity in Nigeria - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 Nigerian tech Start-up wins $10,000 at Commonwealth Youth Forum in Kigali - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
6 Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate/ Black Market Rate Today, 22nd June, 2022 - Gist Lovers, 20 hours ago
7 Late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu to be buried in Abia this Saturday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Police arrests Tricycle operator who allegedly robbed and raped his passenger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Nigeria suffering from glycogen storage disease – Dunamis pastor, Enenche - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 ‘You’re a disgrace, uninformed liar’ – IPOB attacks Buhari over pipeline vandalism comment - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info