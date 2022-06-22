Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Allegations of Tax Evasion, Fraud against Me Untrue, Politically Motivated, Says ADC’s Presidential Candidate
This Day  - Oghenevede Ohwovoriole in Abuja The Presidential Candidate of the African  Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, has dismissed allegations of tax evasion and fraud made against him as unt…

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Allegations of tax fraud against me politically motivated— ADC’s presidential candidate, Kachikwu Vanguard News:
Allegations of tax fraud against me politically motivated— ADC’s presidential candidate, Kachikwu
Tax evasion, fraud allegations against me untrue, politically motivated, says Kachikwu The Guardian:
Tax evasion, fraud allegations against me untrue, politically motivated, says Kachikwu
ADC presidential candidate denies tax fraud allegations in US The Punch:
ADC presidential candidate denies tax fraud allegations in US
ADC presidential candidate denies tax fraud allegations in US News Breakers:
ADC presidential candidate denies tax fraud allegations in US
Allegations of tax evasion, fraud against me untrue, politically motivated – Dumebi Kachikwu Nigerian Pilot:
Allegations of tax evasion, fraud against me untrue, politically motivated – Dumebi Kachikwu


   More Picks
1 PENGASSAN gives reason for fuel scarcity in Nigeria - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
2 Army intercepts assorted explosives laden vehicle, 72 IED batteries in Cross River - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
3 Nigerian Universities’ Senior Staff Union, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, Extend Strike By Two Months - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
4 2023: Research into heartbeat of Nigerians, Kumuyi advises politicians - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
5 Landlord, two children killed as gunmen open fire on provision store in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Davido offers full university scholarship to brilliant boy who scored A1 parallel in his WAEC - Legit, 15 hours ago
7 Police arrests Tricycle operator who allegedly robbed and raped his passenger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Money laundering: Court revokes Mompha’s bail, orders arrest - The Punch, 9 hours ago
9 Court orders forfeiture of Sambo Dasuki son’s Abuja property to FG - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 I can’t love another man except you – Temi Otedola gushes over Mr Eazi - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info