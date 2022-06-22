Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies - Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Wike Receives Bala Mohammed After Peter Obi’s Visit
Channels Television
- Wike Receives Bala Mohammed After Peter Obi’s Visit
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
PHOTOS: 2023: Peter Obi in closed-door meeting with Gov. Wike Days after his return from Egypt, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, visited Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.
Daily Post:
2023: Peter Obi meets Gov Wike in Rivers
News Wire NGR:
Labour Party candidate Peter Obi visits Governor Wike
Nigerian Eye:
2023: Peter Obi meets Gov Wike in Rivers
News Breakers:
Peter Obi Visits Wike In Rivers
More Picks
1
Kizz Daniels drops video, talks about performing Buga at 2022 World Cup -
Legit,
12 hours ago
2
20 senators set to dump APC, party’s majority under threat -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
3
Money laundering: Court revokes Mompha’s bail, orders arrest -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
4
Police arrests Tricycle operator who allegedly robbed and raped his passenger -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
5
DJ Cuppy shows off her new whip, Landrover Defender 90 XS (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
6
Davido offers full university scholarship to brilliant boy who scored A1 parallel in his WAEC -
Legit,
1 day ago
7
EFCC nabs alleged fake lawyer posing as Mompha's surety's lawyer in court -
Pulse Nigeria,
20 hours ago
8
Police arrest three traffic robbers in Lagos, recovers mobile phones and cash -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
‘Please Help Me, I Want To See The Corpse’ – Portable Cries Out As Police Allegedly Demand N5 Million Over Okada Rider’s Death -
Naija News,
9 hours ago
10
Tems And CKay Set To Perform At The One Music Festival 2022 | SEE DETAILS -
Not Just OK,
21 hours ago
About Us
Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
RSS Feed
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
