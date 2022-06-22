Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wike Receives Bala Mohammed After Peter Obi’s Visit
Channels Television  - Wike Receives Bala Mohammed After Peter Obi’s Visit

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: 2023: Peter Obi in closed-door meeting with Gov. Wike Days after his return from Egypt, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, visited Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. Vanguard News:
PHOTOS: 2023: Peter Obi in closed-door meeting with Gov. Wike Days after his return from Egypt, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, visited Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.
2023: Peter Obi meets Gov Wike in Rivers Daily Post:
2023: Peter Obi meets Gov Wike in Rivers
Labour Party candidate Peter Obi visits Governor Wike News Wire NGR:
Labour Party candidate Peter Obi visits Governor Wike
2023: Peter Obi meets Gov Wike in Rivers Nigerian Eye:
2023: Peter Obi meets Gov Wike in Rivers
Peter Obi Visits Wike In Rivers News Breakers:
Peter Obi Visits Wike In Rivers


   More Picks
1 Kizz Daniels drops video, talks about performing Buga at 2022 World Cup - Legit, 12 hours ago
2 20 senators set to dump APC, party’s majority under threat - The Punch, 17 hours ago
3 Money laundering: Court revokes Mompha’s bail, orders arrest - The Punch, 18 hours ago
4 Police arrests Tricycle operator who allegedly robbed and raped his passenger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 DJ Cuppy shows off her new whip, Landrover Defender 90 XS (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Davido offers full university scholarship to brilliant boy who scored A1 parallel in his WAEC - Legit, 1 day ago
7 EFCC nabs alleged fake lawyer posing as Mompha's surety's lawyer in court - Pulse Nigeria, 20 hours ago
8 Police arrest three traffic robbers in Lagos, recovers mobile phones and cash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 ‘Please Help Me, I Want To See The Corpse’ – Portable Cries Out As Police Allegedly Demand N5 Million Over Okada Rider’s Death - Naija News, 9 hours ago
10 Tems And CKay Set To Perform At The One Music Festival 2022 | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info