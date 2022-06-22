Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Universities’ Senior Staff Union, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, Extend Strike By Two Months
News photo Sahara Reporters  - SSANU and NASU started their agitation with a 14-day warning strike in Nigerian universities on Sunday, March 27, 2022, but that was later extended.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NASU, SSANU extend strike by two months The Punch:
NASU, SSANU extend strike by two months
SSANU, NASU extends ongoing strike by 2 months The Sun:
SSANU, NASU extends ongoing strike by 2 months
NASU, SSANU Extend Strike By Eight Weeks Inside Business Nigeria:
NASU, SSANU Extend Strike By Eight Weeks
More Woes For Varsity Students As SSANU, NASU Extend Strike The Will:
More Woes For Varsity Students As SSANU, NASU Extend Strike
NASU, SSANU extend strike by two months News Breakers:
NASU, SSANU extend strike by two months
SSANU And NASU Extend Their Strike By Two Months Anaedo Online:
SSANU And NASU Extend Their Strike By Two Months
NASU, SSANU extend strike by two months Republican Nigeria:
NASU, SSANU extend strike by two months
NASU, SSANU extend strike by two months Within Nigeria:
NASU, SSANU extend strike by two months
NASU, SSANU extend strike by two months Tunde Ednut:
NASU, SSANU extend strike by two months
NASU, SSANU extend strike by two months Affairs TV:
NASU, SSANU extend strike by two months
SSANU, NASU Increase Duration Of Strike By Two Months Mojidelano:
SSANU, NASU Increase Duration Of Strike By Two Months
NASU, SSANU Extend Strike By Two Months Tori News:
NASU, SSANU Extend Strike By Two Months


   More Picks
1 PENGASSAN gives reason for fuel scarcity in Nigeria - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
2 Army intercepts assorted explosives laden vehicle, 72 IED batteries in Cross River - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
3 Nigerian Universities’ Senior Staff Union, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, Extend Strike By Two Months - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
4 2023: Research into heartbeat of Nigerians, Kumuyi advises politicians - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
5 Landlord, two children killed as gunmen open fire on provision store in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Davido offers full university scholarship to brilliant boy who scored A1 parallel in his WAEC - Legit, 15 hours ago
7 Police arrests Tricycle operator who allegedly robbed and raped his passenger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Money laundering: Court revokes Mompha’s bail, orders arrest - The Punch, 9 hours ago
9 Court orders forfeiture of Sambo Dasuki son’s Abuja property to FG - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 I can’t love another man except you – Temi Otedola gushes over Mr Eazi - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info