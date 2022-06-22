Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NUT rejects sack of 2,357 teachers in Kaduna,threatens strike over Gov el-Rufai's action
Vanguard News  - Our president did not fail test, still our leader,it declares By Joseph Erunke ABUJA–THE national leadership of the Nigerian Union of Teachers,NUT,has rejected Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Another Source

NUT threatens national strike over sack of 2,357 Kaduna teachers News Breakers:
NUT threatens national strike over sack of 2,357 Kaduna teachers


   More Picks
1 PENGASSAN gives reason for fuel scarcity in Nigeria - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 "He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Nigerian tech Start-up wins $10,000 at Commonwealth Youth Forum in Kigali - The News Guru, 24 hours ago
4 2023: Research into heartbeat of Nigerians, Kumuyi advises politicians - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
5 Landlord, two children killed as gunmen open fire on provision store in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Court orders forfeiture of Sambo Dasuki son’s Abuja property to FG - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 How I Was Forcefully Married To Boko Haram Since 2014, Escaped From Camp – Chibok Schoolgirl - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
8 Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate/ Black Market Rate Today, 22nd June, 2022 - Gist Lovers, 23 hours ago
9 Police arrests Tricycle operator who allegedly robbed and raped his passenger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Nigeria suffering from glycogen storage disease – Dunamis pastor, Enenche - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info