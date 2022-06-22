NUT rejects sack of 2,357 teachers in Kaduna,threatens strike over Gov el-Rufai's action

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
PENGASSAN gives reason for fuel scarcity in Nigeria - Daily Post,
16 hours ago
|
2
|
"He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
Nigerian tech Start-up wins $10,000 at Commonwealth Youth Forum in Kigali - The News Guru,
24 hours ago
|
4
|
2023: Research into heartbeat of Nigerians, Kumuyi advises politicians - Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
|
5
|
Landlord, two children killed as gunmen open fire on provision store in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
6
|
Court orders forfeiture of Sambo Dasuki son’s Abuja property to FG - Daily Post,
19 hours ago
|
7
|
How I Was Forcefully Married To Boko Haram Since 2014, Escaped From Camp – Chibok Schoolgirl - Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
|
8
|
Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate/ Black Market Rate Today, 22nd June, 2022 - Gist Lovers,
23 hours ago
|
9
|
Police arrests Tricycle operator who allegedly robbed and raped his passenger - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
|
10
|
Nigeria suffering from glycogen storage disease – Dunamis pastor, Enenche - Daily Post,
21 hours ago