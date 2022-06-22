Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Obaseki approves N1.87bn for construction of military operating base in Ehor
The Punch  - The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the sum of N1.87 billion for the construction of a forward operating base for the Nigerian Army in Ehor, the Uhunmwode Local Government Area, and other projects in the state.

