Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mass Retirement Looming As Defence Headquarters Orders Immediate “Discharge” Of All “Disgruntled Military Officers, Soldiers”
Global Upfront  - Nigeria's Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has ordered the immediate retirement of 'all disgruntled' officers and men of the Nigerian military who have been found wanting in any unethical behaviour or acts of gross misconduct.


DHQ also ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

DHQ Orders Retirement Of Disgruntled Military Officers, Soldiers Leadership:
DHQ Orders Retirement Of Disgruntled Military Officers, Soldiers
Nigerian military to discharge disgruntled, unmotivated officers, soldiers Ripples Nigeria:
Nigerian military to discharge disgruntled, unmotivated officers, soldiers
Military Orders Immediate Discharge Of Disgruntled Officers, Soldiers Independent:
Military Orders Immediate Discharge Of Disgruntled Officers, Soldiers
Defence HQ orders immediate ‘discharge’ of ‘disgruntled military officers, soldiers National Accord:
Defence HQ orders immediate ‘discharge’ of ‘disgruntled military officers, soldiers
DHQ orders immediate ‘discharge’ of ‘disgruntled’ Military Officers, Soldiers The Eagle Online:
DHQ orders immediate ‘discharge’ of ‘disgruntled’ Military Officers, Soldiers
DHQ Orders Immediate ‘Sack’ Of Top Military Officers, Soldiers, Gives Reasons Naija News:
DHQ Orders Immediate ‘Sack’ Of Top Military Officers, Soldiers, Gives Reasons


   More Picks
1 PENGASSAN gives reason for fuel scarcity in Nigeria - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Police arrests Tricycle operator who allegedly robbed and raped his passenger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 (Video) President Muhammadu Buhari presides over FEC meeting at State House, Presidential Villa Abuja. - TVC News, 23 hours ago
4 20 senators set to dump APC, party’s majority under threat - The Punch, 11 hours ago
5 Davido offers full university scholarship to brilliant boy who scored A1 parallel in his WAEC - Legit, 18 hours ago
6 EFCC nabs alleged fake lawyer posing as Mompha's surety's lawyer in court - Pulse Nigeria, 14 hours ago
7 Money laundering: Court revokes Mompha’s bail, orders arrest - The Punch, 12 hours ago
8 Nigerian Universities’ Senior Staff Union, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, Extend Strike By Two Months - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 2023: Research into heartbeat of Nigerians, Kumuyi advises politicians - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
10 Landlord, two children killed as gunmen open fire on provision store in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info