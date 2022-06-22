Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Another 178 Nigerians evacuated from Libya - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday receive 178 stranded Nigerians from Libya in Lagos.

59 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Another batch of 178 Nigerians returns from Libya Ripples Nigeria:
Another batch of 178 Nigerians returns from Libya
NEMA receives 178 stranded Nigerians from Libya Prompt News:
NEMA receives 178 stranded Nigerians from Libya
Another 178 Nigerians evacuated from Libya News Breakers:
Another 178 Nigerians evacuated from Libya
NEMA receives 178 stranded Nigerians from Libya Tunde Ednut:
NEMA receives 178 stranded Nigerians from Libya
NEMA receives 178 stranded Nigerians from Libya Within Nigeria:
NEMA receives 178 stranded Nigerians from Libya


   More Picks
1 "He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Davido awards 5 years scholarship to Ghanaian student, Morro Suleyman who scored A1 parallel in his WAEC exams - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
4 Bill Cosby found liable in 47 year-old sexual assault case - P.M. News - PM News, 24 hours ago
5 PENGASSAN gives reason for fuel scarcity in Nigeria - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 Nigerian tech Start-up wins $10,000 at Commonwealth Youth Forum in Kigali - The News Guru, 16 hours ago
7 States to lose N19bn in oil, gas revenues in 2022 – World Bank - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 Landlord, two children killed as gunmen open fire on provision store in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate/ Black Market Rate Today, 22nd June, 2022 - Gist Lovers, 15 hours ago
10 Late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu to be buried in Abia this Saturday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info