Kerosene, gas prices rise 88% in one year – NBS
News photo The Punch  - Primary cooking fuels, kerosene and Liquefied Petroleum Gas, otherwise referred to as cooking gas, recorded an 88 per cent price increase within in one year.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

