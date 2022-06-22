Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Money laundering: Court revokes Mompha’s bail, orders arrest
The Punch  - Justice Mojisola Dada of the Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos on Wednesday, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of suspected internet fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha alias Mompha.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

