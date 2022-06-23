Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


20 senators set to dump APC, party’s majority under threat
News photo The Punch  - The majority control of the  All Progressives Congress in the Senate is currently under threat as no fewer than 20 APC senators have concluded plans to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party and others.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

20 APC senators set to dump party, majority status under threat Sundiata Post:
20 APC senators set to dump party, majority status under threat
20 Senators Conclude Plans To Dump APC, Party’s Majority Threatened Reporters Wall:
20 Senators Conclude Plans To Dump APC, Party’s Majority Threatened
20 senators set to dump APC, party’s majority under threat News Breakers:
20 senators set to dump APC, party’s majority under threat
20 senators set to dump APC, party’s majority under threat Star News:
20 senators set to dump APC, party’s majority under threat
20 APC Senators Conclude Plan To Dump Party For NNPP, PDP, Labour Party, Others Naija News:
20 APC Senators Conclude Plan To Dump Party For NNPP, PDP, Labour Party, Others


   More Picks
1 PENGASSAN gives reason for fuel scarcity in Nigeria - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 "He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Nigerian tech Start-up wins $10,000 at Commonwealth Youth Forum in Kigali - The News Guru, 24 hours ago
4 2023: Research into heartbeat of Nigerians, Kumuyi advises politicians - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
5 Landlord, two children killed as gunmen open fire on provision store in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Court orders forfeiture of Sambo Dasuki son’s Abuja property to FG - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 How I Was Forcefully Married To Boko Haram Since 2014, Escaped From Camp – Chibok Schoolgirl - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
8 Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate/ Black Market Rate Today, 22nd June, 2022 - Gist Lovers, 23 hours ago
9 Police arrests Tricycle operator who allegedly robbed and raped his passenger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Nigeria suffering from glycogen storage disease – Dunamis pastor, Enenche - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info