Kaduna Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abubakar dies at 52 Daily Post - A renowned Islamic cleric in Kaduna, Sheikh Dahiru Lawal-Abubakar is dead. He was the chief Imam of Maiduguri Road Central Mosque, Kaduna. The scholar passed on Wednesday at the Nigerian Army 44 Reference Hospital. The deceased was a judge at the upper ...



News Credibility Score: 99%