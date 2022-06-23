Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Diego Maradona: Eight Medical Workers To Face Trial Over Football Legend’s Death
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The medical staff are to be tried for "simple homicide with probable intention" in relation to the death of the Argentine football legend in November 2020, DW reports.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Medical Staff To Be Tried For Maradona Death Channels Television:
Medical Staff To Be Tried For Maradona Death
Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona’s death Nigerian Tribune:
Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona’s death
8 Medical staff to be tried for Diego Maradona Linda Ikeji Blog:
8 Medical staff to be tried for Diego Maradona's death
Maradona’s Medical Staff On Trial For Negligence In His Death The Will:
Maradona’s Medical Staff On Trial For Negligence In His Death
Eight Medical staff face homicide prosecution over Maradona The News Chronicle:
Eight Medical staff face homicide prosecution over Maradona's death
8 Medical staff to be tried for Diego Maradona Within Nigeria:
8 Medical staff to be tried for Diego Maradona's death
Medical staff in Argentina to be tried for Maradona death News Breakers:
Medical staff in Argentina to be tried for Maradona death


   More Picks
1 Kizz Daniels drops video, talks about performing Buga at 2022 World Cup - Legit, 9 hours ago
2 PHOTO: 51-year-old man treks from Bauchi to ‘Legos’ to celebrate Tinubu’s candidacy - News Wire NGR, 22 hours ago
3 PENGASSAN gives reason for fuel scarcity in Nigeria - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
4 Police arrests Tricycle operator who allegedly robbed and raped his passenger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 DJ Cuppy shows off her new whip, Landrover Defender 90 XS (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 20 senators set to dump APC, party’s majority under threat - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 Davido offers full university scholarship to brilliant boy who scored A1 parallel in his WAEC - Legit, 21 hours ago
8 Senate probes Shell over Joint Venture breach, seeks $200m refund to FG - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
9 Singer, Kizz Daniel releases colorful video for his hit track with Tekno, Buga (Lo Lo Lo) (WATCH) - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
10 EFCC nabs alleged fake lawyer posing as Mompha's surety's lawyer in court - Pulse Nigeria, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info