Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir" Kizz Daniel says
Pulse Nigeria
- Afrobeats superstar Kizz Daniel has revealed that he wishes to perform his hit single Buga at the 2022 World Cup
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
I want to perform ‘Buga’ at the World Cup - Kizz Daniel
Legit:
"God I want to perform BUGA for World Cup with a mass choir. Help me say Amen." - Kizz Daniel. Kizz Daniel shares his prayer point with the world! May his heart desires come true🙏 📸: @KizzDaniel (Instagram) #legitng #legitposts #kizzdaniel # ...
Ripples Nigeria:
Kizz Daniel dreams of performing ‘Buga’ at the World Cup
The Eagle Online:
I want to perform ‘Buga’ at World Cup with mass choir – Kizz Daniel
See Naija:
I want to perform BUGA at world cup.
More Picks
1
This is scary - Aisha Yesufu reacts as UK arrests Ike Ekweremadu, wife over alleged organ harvesting -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
2
DJ Cuppy shows off her new whip, Landrover Defender 90 XS (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Actor, Chidi Mokeme, loses cousin to hit-and-run driver in Portland, sister to illness -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
4
Osun 2022: Governance not dancing competition — Oyetola to Adeleke -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
‘Please Help Me, I Want To See The Corpse’ – Portable Cries Out As Police Allegedly Demand N5 Million Over Okada Rider’s Death -
Naija News,
23 hours ago
6
Kizz Daniel stirs reaction as "Buga" video surpasses 1.5M in 24hrs on Youtube -
Mp3 Bullet,
18 hours ago
7
Couple die in car accident while returning from their traditional wedding in Delta State -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
Two brothers burn to death in Lagos-Badagry Expressway auto crash -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
Hijab: “Drama As Activist-Lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo Appears In The Supreme Court In Traditional Religious Attires; -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
20 hours ago
10
New Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi deployed to Akwa Ibom -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
