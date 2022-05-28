Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
DJ Cuppy shows off her new whip, Landrover Defender 90 XS (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has shared more photos of her new whip, a Landrover Defender 90 XS.
The famous daughter of Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, took to her Instagra
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
DJ Cuppy Shows Off N30M Landrover Truck
Yaba Left Online:
DJ Cuppy shows off her new whip, Landrover Defender 90 XS
The Info NG:
My new car is not for small girls – DJ Cuppy shares photos of her new N23m Landrover Defender 90 XS
PM News:
DJ Cuppy shows off new whip, Landrover Defender - P.M. News
Pulse Nigeria:
DJ Cuppy spoils herself with a Landrover truck worth over N30M
Olajide TV:
DJ Cuppy shows off her new car, Landrover Defender 90 XS (photos)
News Breakers:
DJ Cuppy Shows Off N30M Landrover Truck
Talk Glitz:
My New Car Is Not For Small Girls - Dj Cuppy Says As She Shows Off New Car
GL Trends:
DJ Cuppy gifts herself a new whip worth over N30M
iBrand TV:
DJ Cuppy Shows Off New Car Worth N23M
Mp3 Bullet:
DJ Cuppy showcases her brand-new Landrover defender truck.
Tori News:
DJ Cuppy Shows Interior Of Her New Ride, Landrover Defender 90 XS (Photos)
Kemi Filani Blog:
My new whip is not for small girls – DJ Cuppy shares more photos of her Landrover Defender 90 XS
More Picks
1
Kizz Daniels drops video, talks about performing Buga at 2022 World Cup -
Legit,
9 hours ago
2
PHOTO: 51-year-old man treks from Bauchi to ‘Legos’ to celebrate Tinubu’s candidacy -
News Wire NGR,
22 hours ago
3
PENGASSAN gives reason for fuel scarcity in Nigeria -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
4
Police arrests Tricycle operator who allegedly robbed and raped his passenger -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
DJ Cuppy shows off her new whip, Landrover Defender 90 XS (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
20 senators set to dump APC, party’s majority under threat -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
7
Davido offers full university scholarship to brilliant boy who scored A1 parallel in his WAEC -
Legit,
21 hours ago
8
Senate probes Shell over Joint Venture breach, seeks $200m refund to FG -
Vanguard News,
8 hours ago
9
Singer, Kizz Daniel releases colorful video for his hit track with Tekno, Buga (Lo Lo Lo) (WATCH) -
Yaba Left Online,
22 hours ago
10
EFCC nabs alleged fake lawyer posing as Mompha's surety's lawyer in court -
Pulse Nigeria,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...