Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gunmen behead physically challenged ex-Anambra lawmaker
TVC News  - The. headless body of kidnapped Anambra State physically challenged politician identified as Nelson Achukwu, has been found by his relatives.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

SO SAD! Gunmen Beheaded Anambra Law Maker Naija Loaded:
SO SAD! Gunmen Beheaded Anambra Law Maker
Gunmen Kidnap, Behead Ex-Anambra Lawmaker Nelson Achukwu Information Nigeria:
Gunmen Kidnap, Behead Ex-Anambra Lawmaker Nelson Achukwu
Gunmen Behead Physically Challenged ex-Anambra Lawmaker Nigeria Breaking News:
Gunmen Behead Physically Challenged ex-Anambra Lawmaker
Shehu Sani Reacts To Beheading Of Ex-Anambra Lawmaker Naija News:
Shehu Sani Reacts To Beheading Of Ex-Anambra Lawmaker
Days after he was kidn@pped, gunmen behe@d ex-Anambra lawmaker, Nelson Achukwu . Gunmen have behe@ded a former Anambra State lawmaker, Mr. Nelson Achukwu. The he@dless body of the man, who was physically challenged, was found and identified by his ... Instablog 9ja:
Days after he was kidn@pped, gunmen behe@d ex-Anambra lawmaker, Nelson Achukwu . Gunmen have behe@ded a former Anambra State lawmaker, Mr. Nelson Achukwu. The he@dless body of the man, who was physically challenged, was found and identified by his ...
Gunmen behead another Assemblyman in Anambra News Breakers:
Gunmen behead another Assemblyman in Anambra
Gunmen behead ex-lawmaker in Anambra Affairs TV:
Gunmen behead ex-lawmaker in Anambra


   More Picks
1 Kizz Daniels drops video, talks about performing Buga at 2022 World Cup - Legit, 12 hours ago
2 20 senators set to dump APC, party’s majority under threat - The Punch, 17 hours ago
3 Money laundering: Court revokes Mompha’s bail, orders arrest - The Punch, 18 hours ago
4 Police arrests Tricycle operator who allegedly robbed and raped his passenger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 DJ Cuppy shows off her new whip, Landrover Defender 90 XS (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Davido offers full university scholarship to brilliant boy who scored A1 parallel in his WAEC - Legit, 1 day ago
7 EFCC nabs alleged fake lawyer posing as Mompha's surety's lawyer in court - Pulse Nigeria, 20 hours ago
8 Police arrest three traffic robbers in Lagos, recovers mobile phones and cash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 ‘Please Help Me, I Want To See The Corpse’ – Portable Cries Out As Police Allegedly Demand N5 Million Over Okada Rider’s Death - Naija News, 9 hours ago
10 Tems And CKay Set To Perform At The One Music Festival 2022 | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info