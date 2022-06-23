Gunmen behead physically challenged ex-Anambra lawmaker

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Kizz Daniels drops video, talks about performing Buga at 2022 World Cup - Legit,
12 hours ago
|
2
|
20 senators set to dump APC, party’s majority under threat - The Punch,
17 hours ago
|
3
|
Money laundering: Court revokes Mompha’s bail, orders arrest - The Punch,
18 hours ago
|
4
|
Police arrests Tricycle operator who allegedly robbed and raped his passenger - Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
|
5
|
DJ Cuppy shows off her new whip, Landrover Defender 90 XS (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
6
|
Davido offers full university scholarship to brilliant boy who scored A1 parallel in his WAEC - Legit,
1 day ago
|
7
|
EFCC nabs alleged fake lawyer posing as Mompha's surety's lawyer in court - Pulse Nigeria,
20 hours ago
|
8
|
Police arrest three traffic robbers in Lagos, recovers mobile phones and cash - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
9
|
‘Please Help Me, I Want To See The Corpse’ – Portable Cries Out As Police Allegedly Demand N5 Million Over Okada Rider’s Death - Naija News,
9 hours ago
|
10
|
Tems And CKay Set To Perform At The One Music Festival 2022 | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK,
21 hours ago