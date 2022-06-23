Super Eagles Drop To 31st Position In Latest FIFA Ranking

The latest men’s ranking was published on FIFA’s official website.

In Africa, the Super Eagles ... Complete Sports - The Super Eagles of Nigeria dropped to 31st position in the latest FIFACoca-Cola World Ranking released on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.The latest men’s ranking was published on FIFA’s official website.In Africa, the Super Eagles ...



News Credibility Score: 99%