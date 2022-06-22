Post News
News at a Glance
Two FBI- Wanted Fraudsters Bag Seven Years in Enugu.
NTA
- Two FBI- Wanted Fraudsters Bag Seven Years in Enugu.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Two FBI- wanted fraudsters bag seven years jail term in Enugu
Nigerian Tribune:
(PHOTONEWS): Two internet fraudsters on FBI wanted list jailed seven years each Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Federal High Court, Enugu has sentenced two men, Uchechukwu Ezirim and Dike Chimezie on the the wanted list of the US FBI to seven years ...
EFCC:
Two FBI- Wanted Fraudsters Bag Seven Years in Enugu Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Federal High Court sitting in Enugu has convicted and sentenced two fraudsters on the Watch List of the American Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI,...
Within Nigeria:
Two FBI- wanted fraudsters bag seven years jail term in Enugu
Tori News:
Two Yahoo Boys Wanted By FBI Bag Seven Years Jail Term In Enugu (Photo)
More Picks
1
Kizz Daniels drops video, talks about performing Buga at 2022 World Cup -
Legit,
11 hours ago
2
NUT rejects sack of 2,357 teachers by Kaduna State Govt -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
3
PHOTO: 51-year-old man treks from Bauchi to ‘Legos’ to celebrate Tinubu’s candidacy -
News Wire NGR,
24 hours ago
4
Money laundering: Court revokes Mompha’s bail, orders arrest -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
5
20 senators set to dump APC, party’s majority under threat -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
6
Police arrests Tricycle operator who allegedly robbed and raped his passenger -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
DJ Cuppy shows off her new whip, Landrover Defender 90 XS (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
Davido offers full university scholarship to brilliant boy who scored A1 parallel in his WAEC -
Legit,
23 hours ago
9
Senate probes Shell over Joint Venture breach, seeks $200m refund to FG -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
10
Singer, Kizz Daniel releases colorful video for his hit track with Tekno, Buga (Lo Lo Lo) (WATCH) -
Yaba Left Online,
23 hours ago
