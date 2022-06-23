Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court Awards N60Million To Enslaved Woman, Glory Okolie Against Nigeria Police, Others After Illegal Detention Over Alleged IPOB Links
News photo Sahara Reporters  - A Federal High Court in Abuja has awarded N60 million in punitive and general damages to Glory Okolie against the Nigeria Police.
The court presided over by Justice Y. Haliyu on Thursday granted every relief sought in Okolie’s case.




24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

