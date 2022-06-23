Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

N25.7bn fraud: Appeal Court affirms ex-bank boss' conviction, reduces jail term
News photo The Punch  - The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on Thursday affirmed the conviction of former Managing Director of defunct Bank PHB Plc, Francis Atuche, for N25.7bn fraud but reduced his sentence of 12 years to six years.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

