Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Viral video shows stunning moment Nigerian lawyer stormed Supreme Court proceeding dressed as a native doctor
Legit  - A Nigerian lawyer identified as Chief Malcolm Omirhobo caused a huge stir as he arrived at the Supreme Court dressed in a native doctor's attire in a video.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Use of Hijab: Drama as lawyer storms Supreme Court dressed as native doctor Vanguard News:
Use of Hijab: Drama as lawyer storms Supreme Court dressed as native doctor
Hijab ruling: Drama as lawyer wears native doctor The Punch:
Hijab ruling: Drama as lawyer wears native doctor's attire to Supreme Court
Lawyer Storms Supreme Court Dressed Like A Native Doctor, Says His Kids Will Do Same In School Information Nigeria:
Lawyer Storms Supreme Court Dressed Like A Native Doctor, Says His Kids Will Do Same In School
Lawyer Storms Supreme Court Dressed Like A Native Doctor, Says His Kids Will Do Same In School News Breakers:
Lawyer Storms Supreme Court Dressed Like A Native Doctor, Says His Kids Will Do Same In School
Hijab Ruling: Drama As Lawyer Wears Native Doctor’s Attire To Supreme Court | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Hijab Ruling: Drama As Lawyer Wears Native Doctor’s Attire To Supreme Court | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 This is scary - Aisha Yesufu reacts as UK arrests Ike Ekweremadu, wife over alleged organ harvesting - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 'Be careful' — APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
3 NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
4 Oh No: Court Inspector Who Was Shot By Kidnappers Dies In Imo - Tori News, 18 hours ago
5 Kizz Daniel stirs reaction as "Buga" video surpasses 1.5M in 24hrs on Youtube - Mp3 Bullet, 21 hours ago
6 Two brothers burn to death in Lagos-Badagry Expressway auto crash - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Couple die in car accident while returning from their traditional wedding in Delta State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 NDLEA seizes 1,471kg hard drugs, arrests 218 suspects in Imo - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
9 Nigerian lady shares photo of the bundles of Naira notes a Nigerian man wrote his number on and sent to her after she refused to give him her number - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Bandits kill Zamfara Poly lecturer after collecting N5m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info